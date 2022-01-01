January 1, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Here is the latest crime statistics from Thunder Bay Police

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/31/2021 to 01/01/2022

Recent incidents
4 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life