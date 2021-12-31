THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged the driver of a tractor trailer unit with stunt driving after he was observed travelling 101 km/h in an area with a maximum posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

Thunder Bay Police Service was conducting traffic enforcement along a stretch of Dawson Road near Toivo Street in the afternoon hours on Christmas Day when officers observed the vehicle being driven at that high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Stunt Driving, Speeding, and Failure to Maintain Daily Log.

The charge comes with a 30-day licence suspension for the driver, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

The incident comes one month after the Thunder Bay Police Service held a joint enforcement traffic blitz on Dawson Road with the OPP Northwest Region, and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario.