Thunder Bay – Weather – For the last day of 2021, there are extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of the far north in Ontario, and winter travel advisories in effect for Nipigon to Wawa along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Travellers would be advised to check 511 for the latest road conditions. There were closures of Highway 17 between Dryden and Kenora overnight due to poor road conditions and a number of collisions.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

Lake-enhanced snow off Lake Superior will continue this morning and is expected to be heavy at times. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour, along with very poor visibility, are likely at times with this snow. Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible by later this morning when the snow tapers off.

Thunder Bay

It will be a chilly New Year’s Eve for Thunder Bay. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 14. Wind chill near minus 26.

Tonight skies will clear. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

It is -25 in Fort Frances. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be light blowing up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake is under an Extreme Cold Warning. It is -33 this morning. Clear skies to start the day will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 27. Wind chill minus 48 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 29. Wind chill near minus 41. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -25 this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.