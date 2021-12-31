Thunder Bay – NEWS – Heading into 2022, most traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations are curtailed due to COVID-19 and the Omicron Variant.

Over the holiday weekend, in Thunder Bay a number of businesses are taking two days off.

Government offices, banks, the Beer Store and the LCBO will be closed on Saturday for New Year’s Day.

So will shopping malls, and most retail shops.

Thunder Bay Transit will be running on a holiday schedule.

For Groceries: Skaffs in Current River is always open on holidays. Safeway, Metro, Walmart and Real Canadian Superstore will be closed.

Two area Shoppers Drug Marts will be open New Year’s Day. The locations are Grandview Mall and Memorial Avenue by Intercity.

Nippers Takeout will be closed Saturday, New Years Day and Sunday.

The crew at Bay Village Coffee is back on the 3rd of January 2022.

We will be updating this list so if you have information to share: newsroom@netnewsledger.com