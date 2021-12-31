Thunder Bay – NEWS – Eleven inmates charged following serious 30-hour assault and extortion incident at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Police have filed a total of 137 charges against 11 inmates at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre following a recent investigation into a violent incident that occurred at the facility.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were initially dispatched to the District Jail just before 8:30 am on Wednesday, December 29 following reports of a serious inmate-on-inmate assault.

Police learned that on Monday, December 27, two male victims were forced into cells and not allowed to leave by 11 male suspects. The victims were repeatedly assaulted by the accused individuals while in the cells.

Between the assaults, and while still being held captive, the victims were allegedly forced to make phone calls to transfer crypto currency from accounts they had access to the accounts of the accused.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, December 28, further assaults occurred while the victims were still being held captive. Correctional Officers were able to separate the involved parties during one of these incidents.

Victims were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation of their injuries.

The investigation found the victims had been held captive for about 30 hours. Further investigation led police to identify 11 accused inmates.

Accused persons facing charges include one Thunder Bay male, one Timmins male, and nine other males from the Greater Toronto Area. Ages of the accused range from 18-to-32 years old. The Thunder Bay Police Service only identifies an accused after charges have been sworn before the courts.

Charges being filed include multiple counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Forcible Confinement, Kidnapping, Extortion, Intimidation Using Violence, Obstruct Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with Sentence.

The suspects will remain in custody and will be provided with future court appearance dates for the new charges they face.

The investigation remains ongoing.