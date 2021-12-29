WINNIPEG – NEWS – On the evening of November 20, 2021, a passerby located a male lying by the path while walking along River Road in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Manitoba.

The male had been left in the snow, bound, severely injured and without a jacket or shoes. The victim was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, and the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit was brought in to investigate.

The victim was a male in his mid-twenties from Winnipeg, and he provided detectives with the following information:

In the afternoon of November 20, the victim had agreed to meet with several people he knew outside his home in the North Kildonan neighbourhood. Once outside, he was forced into a waiting vehicle and taken to an unknown residence. While there, he was tied up and seriously assaulted while his captors demanded he call family and friends pleading for large sums of money. Eventually, the suspects stole various personal items from the victim, and he was then taken to River Road, where he was abandoned in the snow.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence in the Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood, and on December 18, 2021, arrested an 18-year-old suspect.

Adem Ahmed MOHAMED has been charged with:

– Attempt to Commit Murder

– Kidnapping

– Robbery

He was detained in custody.

On December 27, 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence in the Osborne Village neighbourhood and arrested a 31-year-old male.

Akech Dut AJAK has been charged with:

– Attempt to Commit Murder

– Kidnapping

– Robbery

He was detained in custody.