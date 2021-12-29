SABLES-SPANISH RIVERS – On December 28, 2021 at approximately 11:55 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual who had sexually assaulted and threatened several persons at an address on West Branch Road in Massey.

Police attended the location and arrested one individual. The investigation is on-going with the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit.

A 29-year-old resident of Lively has been charged with:

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age (Two Counts), contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Sexual Interference (Two Counts), contrary to section 151 of the CC

Forcible Confinement (Three Counts), contrary to section 279(2) of the CC

Assault With a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 30, 2021. Name of the accused is withheld in this case to prevent identification of the minor.