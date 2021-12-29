Red Lake – WEATHER – The extreme cold that is blanketing Western Canada has made its way into Ontario.

12:08 PM EST Wednesday 29 December 2021

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Extreme cold expected tonight into Thursday morning.

Temperatures near minus 33 degrees Celsius with wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected overnight tonight into Thursday morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.