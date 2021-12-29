KENORA – COVID-19 Update – NWHU reports 220 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since the last update there are reports of:

11 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Emo Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

9 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Red Lake Health Hub area

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.