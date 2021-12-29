THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There are 10,436 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario being reported today.
Across Ontario 726 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 190 people in the Intensive Care Units due to COVID-19.
Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 69 (sixty-nine) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.
The current active cases is 215. Seven cases have been resolved and there is one more person in hospital.
Causes
- 12 Household contact
- 17 Other close contact
- 5 Travel outside NWO
- 3 No known exposure
- 32 Pending
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 174.
- Northwestern Health Unit has reported 1,595 cases, the weekly rate is 205.7 cases per 100,000 people. The health unit has reported 1,631 cases. There are 220 known active cases. Of the eligible population five years and older, 93 per cent of people have at least one dose of the vaccine and 84 per cent have both doses.
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported 4,036 cases with a weekly rate of 78.6 cases per 100,000 people. The health unit has reported 3,996 cases. There are 153 known active cases. Of the eligible population five years and older, 87 per cent of people have at least one dose of the vaccine and 81 per cent have both doses.