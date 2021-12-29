THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There are 10,436 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario being reported today.

Across Ontario 726 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 190 people in the Intensive Care Units due to COVID-19.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 69 (sixty-nine) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is 215. Seven cases have been resolved and there is one more person in hospital.

Causes

12 Household contact 17 Other close contact 5 Travel outside NWO 3 No known exposure 32 Pending

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 174.