Bearskin Lake – COVID-19 Update – The First Nation community of Bearskin Lake is reporting 24 cases of COVID-19.

The community is likely going to declare a state of emergency.

Bearskin Lake First Nation is an Oji-Cree First Nation reserve in Kenora District. Bearskin Lake is located 425 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout.

Bearskin First Nation’s total registered population as of March 2014 was 900, of which their on-reserve population was 461.