December 29, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NNL Staff
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A busier twenty-four hours for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/28/2021 to 12/29/2021

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
4 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life