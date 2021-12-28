Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising the public of a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU area. There is evidence of community spread of the virus in the Thunder Bay area and likely in the Nipigon and Greenstone areas. Cases have also recently been identified in other areas. Screening results are increasingly showing the pattern of the Omicron variant.

With the rapidly evolving spread of omicron locally and in the province, TBDHU is in the process of implementing updated provincial guidance for case and contact management.

As part of this, the Provincial Workforce (PWF) is being used to contact individuals who have COVID-19. Through this, individuals are provided with instructions on isolation and testing, as well as how to identify and inform close contacts. TBDHU continues to follow-up with cases associated with higher risk settings, such as hospitals and health care settings, congregate living settings, schools and child care centres. As cases continue to rise, there may be a delay between the time someone receives a positive result and when they are contacted by the PWF or public health.

At this time, with the increase in cases and the spread of Omicron, TBDHU is asking the following:

If you are positive for COVID-19 , immediately self-isolate. Do not wait to be contacted by PWF or public health. Individuals with COVID-19 are asked to tell anyone else in their household to isolate as well, regardless of their vaccination status.

, immediately self-isolate. Do not wait to be contacted by PWF or public health. Individuals with COVID-19 are asked to tell anyone else in their household to isolate as well, regardless of their vaccination status. Individuals who are positive on a rapid antigen test should assume they have COVID- 19. And isolate and have their household members isolate too while they arrange to get tested. – Individuals who have symptoms are being advised to self-isolate immediately, arrange for testing, and advise their household members to isolate as well.

should assume they have COVID- 19. And isolate and have their household members isolate too while they arrange to get tested. – Individuals who have symptoms are being advised to self-isolate immediately, arrange for testing, and advise their household members to isolate as well. Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided by the province. A flow chart is also available with guidance.

to someone with COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided by the province. A flow chart is also available with guidance. Individuals who have symptoms are being advised to self-isolate, arrange for testing, and advise their household members to isolate as well.

Further details will be provided shortly. In addition, as provincial guidance evolves these instructions will be updated. Some guidance currently on the TBDHU website is out of date and will also be updated shortly.