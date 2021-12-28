Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Just when you thought you had all the snow cleared from your driveway, Mother Nature is sending a message that she isn’t done yet.

Five centimetres of snow are in the forecast for Thunder Bay this evening.

Snow beginning this evening says the Weather Service. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h late this evening then becoming west 20 gusting to 40. Temperature rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 7 overnight.

Looking forward to Wednesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 60 per cent chance of more snow flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature falling to minus 13 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 18.