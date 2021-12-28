Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada says that between five to ten centimetres of snow is likely overnight.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm expected by early Wednesday morning. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

Where: Superior West, including the City of Thunder Bay. This includes Highway 17 from Dorion to Sistonens Corners.

When: Tonight.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.