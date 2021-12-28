December 28, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Service Crime Statistics Report

NNL Staff
Thunder Bay – NEWS – A long day on very snowy roads for first responders in Thunder Bay

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/27/2021 to 12/28/2021

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -1 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life