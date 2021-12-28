THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for Far North Ontario this morning. The winter storm that dumped a mass of blowing snow over Thunder Bay has ended. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Western Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Extreme cold tonight into early Tuesday morning.

What: Low temperatures ranging from minus 32 degrees Celsius to minus 35 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.

Thunder Bay

It is -10 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud before becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies tonight with light snow beginning near midnight. Another two centimetres is likely. Winds becoming east 30 km/h in the evening then light after midnight. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening.

Fort Frances

It is -17 in Fort Frances this morning to start your day. Skies will becoming cloudy in the morning then light snow with total amounts of two centimetres in the forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

Periods of snow should be ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Another two to four centimetres is likely. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late in the evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite with the wind chill for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

The mercury is down near the bottom of the thermometer in Sachigo Lake at -27. Clear skies early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 40 in the morning and minus 27 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Light snow beginning in the evening. Two centimetres of snow is likely. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -16 to start your day in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Skies will becoming cloudy in the morning. Light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon.

Snow this evening with two to four centimetres in the forecast. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.