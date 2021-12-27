Thunder Bay – News – At 8:50 PM EST tonight, Thunder Bay Transit reports, “Winter storm conditions have impacted Thunder Bay Transit bus service – all buses on all routes are currently affected.

Buses are no longer able to adhere to published schedules due to poor road conditions – effective immediately all conventional bus service has been suspended for the remainder of this evening.

Following overnight snowplowing by City crews, regular transit service is planned to resume Tuesday morning, December 28th.