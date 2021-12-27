THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Weather is causing a number of closures in the city tonight.

The Care Bus has suspended operations for the evening due to road conditions.

Golden Pizza closed for the day.

Eat Local Pizza has closed for the day.

Nipper’s Takeout on Simpson closed early due to the weather.

Boston Pizza at both locations have suspended delivery tonight due to road conditions.

Chinese Express has closed early. The Eddy on Simpson Street has also closed for the night.

Due to current weather conditions Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats have temporarily shut down delivery.

George’s Market reports they closed at 5:00 PM to allow staff to get home safely.