KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports 172 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since our last update:

24 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area

5 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Emo Health Hub area

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

24 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

8 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area

12 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

The Omicron variant is spreading across the region quickly. Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) warns that the newest variant is likely in all local communities, and notes that community transmission appears to be happening.

Case numbers in the region have increased significantly over the holidays. The NWHU region currently has 172 active cases of COVID-19 and NWHU urges the public to follow all public health restrictions and gathering limits. “The more people you gather with, the higher the likelihood is that you will be exposed to COVID-19. It is critical that as case numbers increase, everyone follows the restrictions in place to keep yourself and others safe,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

Due to the surge in case numbers, public health officials are concerned that the demand on the health system will soon exceed capacity. “As case numbers increase, hospitalizations often do as well. The best way to protect yourself from getting sick and needing hospitalization is to get your booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Young Hoon. Booster doses are available at local pharmacies, from health care providers, or at a NWHU clinic.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested.