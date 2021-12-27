THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 89 (eighty-nine) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now 152. 28 cases were resolved over the weekend.

76 cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 13 were in outlying communities.

Causes

14 Household contact

20 Other close contact

12 Travel outside NWO

4 No known exposure

39 Pending

The Health Unit reports, “Due to poor weather, all vaccine appointments will take place at the Coliseum Building today, December 27, 2021. If you have an appointment at the Heritage Building, please go to the Coliseum Building instead! Also, no walk-ins today. Appointments only.”