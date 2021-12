Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Wasaho, Attawapiskat, Peawanuk and areas along the James Bay coast.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Extreme cold is expected through Friday morning. Low temperatures of minus 35 degrees Celsius to minus 37 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.