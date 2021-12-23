December 23, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Superior Court of Justice
THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had a full night on scene at the historic Finnish Labour Centre as the building caught fire. Crowds of people came down to witness the fire.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/22/2021 to 12/23/2021

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -7 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life