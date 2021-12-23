Sachigo Lake – Weather – Baby it’s cold outside. Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake, Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika and Webequie will experience wind chill values will likely remain above minus 40 tonight for the communities with the exception being for Webequie.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Extreme cold expected through early Friday morning. Low temperatures of minus 32 degrees Celsius to minus 37 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.