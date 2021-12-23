Thunder Bay – Weather – Extreme cold for Ontario’s Far North. Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for Wasaho Cree Nation, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Webequie, and Sandy Lake.

Thunder Bay

It is -14 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow are expected later this morning with up to two centimetres expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow ending late this afternoon followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Up to two centimetres of snow is possible. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sachigo Lake

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Sachigo and neighbouring communities. It is -35 in Sachigo this morning. Mainly sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of minus 24. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies that will becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 29 with temperature rising to minus 24 by morning. Wind chill near minus 41. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -18 in Dryden and area this morning. Periods of light snow this morning, ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 5 by morning. Wind chill near minus 17.