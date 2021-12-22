HAMILTON — Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement ahead of Ontario’s COVID-19 update:

“The last thing Ontarians wanted was to be scrambling to find booster shots, PCR COVID tests and rapid tests during the holidays. People are anxious. They’re exhausted. And they’re frustrated.

We can’t afford to just sit on our hands, leaving nurses, public health staff and hospitals to cope with the fallout again. Mr. Ford marched us right into this Omicron wave by waiting too long to act on boosters and rapid tests ­— and he should be doing more right now.

If I were premier today, I’d be shoring up health care and public health staffing, giving workers and local businesses paid sick days and direct financial supports, and working around the clock to fix the testing and boostering system.”

Horwath’s urgent proposals to help blunt the Omicron Wave and get people through it include: