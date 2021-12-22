THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Colder Weather is making its way into far north. This morning however the cold spot at -33 is Armstrong.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Extreme cold expected tonight and Thursday night.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -23 in Thunder Bay this morning. Mainly sunny skies to start the day, with increasing cloudiness later this morning. Wind will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud in Fort Frances where it is -20 to start the morning. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16 with temperature rising to minus 12 by morning. Wind chill minus 22 this evening.

Peawanuck

Clear and sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 28. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 37 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 41 this evening and minus 46 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden area will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite with the windchill this morning.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 27 overnight.