December 22, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
88
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quieter day for Thunder Bay Police over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/21/2021 to 12/22/2021

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -7 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life