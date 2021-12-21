KENORA – NEWS – On the recommendation of the City’s Municipal Emergency Control Group, the City of Kenora is declaring a local state of Emergency in accordance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, 1990 as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in Kenora.

The municipality along with key stakeholders and health care experts are working diligently to work through the spike in cases within our community. However, with the increased cases we need to take the necessary precautions to try to reduce the spread.

This is a significant step and emphasizes the urgency of the situation in Kenora and that the community needs to act now to help reduce the spread.

Declaring this emergency, we have requested additional resources from the Province to assist as these additional resources are critical to the community to support with the situation. The Cities Emergency Operations Center is in regular contact with the Provincial Emergency Operations Center in order to advocate for support. The health and well-being of our residents and employees is our priority.

Please remember to follow all public health guidelines:

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and our workplace from the impacts of COVID-19.

When gathering indoors with people from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or vaccination status is unknown, wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer regularly, especially before and after eating.

Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms and if you’ve been identified as a high-risk close contact of a known COVID-19 case.

For more tips on staying safe and healthy please visit the Northwestern Health Unit’s website page on Preventing COVID-19.

While many people in our community work tirelessly to maintain essential services for you, you need to respect those people and keep them safe. Your job is to stay home as much as possible, practice social-distancing, and to strictly follow guidelines and mandates to self-isolate. We need to do everything we can to stop the spread of this outbreak in our community and help our health care providers deal with this surge of COVID-19 patients