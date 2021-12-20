By Shane Judge

Thunder Bay – LIVING – The United Churches of Thunder Bay are presenting a special livestream Christmas Eve service for people reluctant to gather in places of worship because of Covid-19.

The livestream event involves a number of the city’s United Churches joined together using the unique video-conferencing technology developed at Trinity United.

The service will feature a variety of Christmas readings including the story of the birth of Christ from the Book of Luke. You will also be able to sing along as the United Church choirs of Thunder Bay perform a number of carols pre-recorded using Zoom technology, including O Come All Ye Faithful, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, and Silent Night.

There will also be a special performance by Peter and Marino Cosbey on piano and cello and a handbell duet. The service will meet all provincial Covid-19 protocols.

Many of the city’s United Churches will be open for worship that evening. However, Shane Judge, the chair of Trinity United’s multi-site committee, says many people have come to depend on the streamed service prepared jointly by the city’s United Churches.

“The livestream service has become a safe alternative for people who struggle with the idea of gathering together as the pandemic has waxed and waned,” says Judge.

This service will begin on Christmas Eve at 7 pm and can be found online at trinityunited.church/livestream/

Similarly, there will also be a regular online Sunday service on December 26th beginning at 10:30 pm.