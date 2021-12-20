KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 141 calls over the weekend between Friday December 17, 2021 and Monday December 20, 2021.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 13 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 9 Alarm
- 6 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
- 3 Ambulance Assist
- 4 Domestic Dispute
- 1 Impaired
- 2 Weapons
- 2 Missing Person
- 8 Traffic Complaint
- 5 Liquor Licence Act
- 6 Mental Health Act
- 3 Mischief
- 7 Police Information
- 7 Police Assistance
- 7 Motor Vehicle Collision
- 4 Trouble with Youth
- 6 R.I.D.E. checks
- 14 Unwanted Person