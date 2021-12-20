Kenora OPP Respond to 141 Calls for Service Including 6 Suicide and 6 Mental Health Related Incidents

NetNewsLedger
Police - OPP Cruiser

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 141 calls over the weekend between Friday December 17, 2021 and Monday December 20, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 13 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 9 Alarm
  • 6 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
  • 3 Ambulance Assist
  • 4 Domestic Dispute
  • 1 Impaired
  • 2 Weapons
  • 2 Missing Person
  • 8 Traffic Complaint
  • 5 Liquor Licence Act
  • 6 Mental Health Act
  • 3 Mischief
  • 7 Police Information
  • 7 Police Assistance
  • 7 Motor Vehicle Collision
  • 4 Trouble with Youth
  • 6 R.I.D.E. checks
  • 14 Unwanted Person