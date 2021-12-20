THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting 3,784 cases of COVID-19 this morning. The total is slightly down from the 4,177 cases reported on Sunday.

Province wide there are 284 people in hospital and another 164 in Intensive Care Units.

Of today’s 3,784 cases persons who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.9 per cent of Ontario’s total population and amount to 865 of Ontario’s 3,784 new reported cases. 138 of today’s cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

In Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 22 (twenty-two) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 63. 16 cases have been resolved.

There is one additional person in hospital.

COVID-19 Contact Causes

3 Household contact

7 Other close contact

5 Travel outside NWO

3 No Known exposures

4 Pending

18 of the local cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Four are in district communities.

Alexandra Hilkene, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health states, “With the rapid expansion of boosters to all individuals aged 18 and older, we are making third doses available to approximately 10.5 million Ontarians. We are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to ensure strong protection against the Omicron variant with over 125,000 appointments booked through the provincial booking system as of 10:00 a.m. today. This does not include the thousands of appointments booked through other channels that are using their own booking systems such as certain public health units, pharmacies, primary care and hospitals.

This is a true Team Ontario effort, and together with public health units, hospitals, pharmacists, primary care providers and other health care provides, the province recently doubled its vaccination capacity to get as many vaccines into arms as possible. Nearly 169,000 doses were administered on December 17th, with the province continuing to ramp up to administer 200,000 to 300,000 doses per day in the coming days.

As we continue to increase our daily capacity, individual public health units are actively working to add appointments to the booking system on an ongoing basis. Public health units will continue to keep the public informed as more appointments go live on the provincial booking system. We also encourage Ontarians to check regularly for availability through other channels such as pharmacies, primary care settings, and walk-in clinics.”