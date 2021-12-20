Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Quebec is pulling the emergency brake over rising COVID-19 numbers.

As of 5 pm ET today, Quebec will be shutting down schools, bars, gyms, casinos, extracurricular activities. Restaurants must close by 10 pm in Quebec. Working from home for office and many other workers where it is possible is now mandatory.

he most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

4,571 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 490,294;

3 new deaths, for a total of 11,642 deaths;

397 hospitalizations, for an increase of 21 compared to the previous day; 49 new entries, 28 new discharges;

82 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day; 10 new entries, 7 new discharges;

38,879 samples conducted on December 18 .

Health officials in Quebec have not changed the province’s limit for gatherings in private homes, which remains at 10 people.