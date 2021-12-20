Winnipeg – NEWS – An off-duty police office in Winnipeg faces impaired driving charges.

On December 18, 2021, at approximately 12:10 am CST, Winnipeg Police General Patrol officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Collision near Belmont Avenue and Salter Street.

Officers located a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The driver, and sole occupant, was believed to be impaired.

The driver was determined to be a 52-year-old off-duty member of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The investigation led to the driver facing charges of Impaired Driving and Drive Over .08 Blood Alcohol. As directed by the Criminal Code, he was released on an Appearance Notice. The accused has been an employee of the Winnipeg Police Service for 19 ½ years.

In accordance with the Police Services Act, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and assumed a monitor role in the incident.