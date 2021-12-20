Thunder Bay – Living – All locations of the Thunder Bay Public Library will be closed for the holidays starting at 1 pm on Friday, December 24, 2021. Library service will resume at all locations, with regular hours of operation, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

We encourage library members to visit any location of the library during our hours of operation this week to ensure that they will have plenty of books and movies to tide them over the holiday season.

The library website at www.tbpl.ca provides 24/7 access to online library collections, programs, and services. You can also find us on social media @TBayPL.