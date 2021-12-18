THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Charles LAFONTAINE, 66 years old.

Charles LAFONTAINE was last seen in the afternoon of December 10, 2021 in the 4000 block of Oliver Road in Oliver-Paipoonge.

Charles is described as a White male, 5’5″, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes, grey hair, and beard. He wears glasses, has a tattoo on his left forearm of the initials “CL”. He was wearing blue jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles LAFONTAINE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.