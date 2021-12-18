NIPIGON – Roads Update – The OPP advise that Highway 11 has been re-opened between Nipigon and Longlac following a collision on Friday that involved three transport trucks.
The OPP advise that this collision included fatal injuries but there are no additional details yet.
#GreenstoneOPP advise that Hwy #11 is still closed between Jellicoe and Greenstone due to a fatal collision that occurred last night at 10 pm. Please check 511 before travelling. ^mg pic.twitter.com/GikM9os2sC
— OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) December 18, 2021
Cleared: #Closure #HWY11 in both directions between #Nipigon and #Longlac, all lanes reopened.
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 18, 2021