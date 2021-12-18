THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Great Britain is reporting, on Saturday, 90,418 new COVID-18 cases. This number is the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began. England is reporting to be considering a two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in the Netherlands: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a nation wide COVID-19 lockdown:

– From tomorrow until January 14, 2022.

– All non-essential stores, restaurants, cinemas, and schools are closed

– Events are banned, including Christmas markets

– Only 2 people can be outside together, unless they live at the same address. 4 on holidays

Italy is reporting 28,632 new COVID-19 cases. This is the biggest one-day increase since November 2020 in Italy.

The United States are reporting the largest single-day increase in cases in more than 3 months.

– New cases: 170,703

– Average: 124,587 (+2,576)

– In hospital: 67,520 (-459)

– In ICU: 16,077 (-44)

– New deaths: 2,219

– Average: 1,311 (+16)

New York reports 21,908 new cases of COVID-19. This is the biggest one-day increase on record, of which 11,589 cases are in New York City.

In Canada and the United States the National Hockey League has been suspending games for a number of teams following large numbers of cases.

The National Football League and NFL Players Association have been engaged with the league’s medical advisors to address the emergence of the new Omicron variant and how to stop the spread to ensure that they can keep everyone safe and complete the remainder of the season responsibly.

The League says, “The intensive protocols implemented last week and the rescheduling of three games were designed to stop the transmission of the virus and play this week’s games safely. After this weekend’s games, we have agreed to put into place a new set of protocols, which will include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season”.

There is growing concerns from people heading into the holiday season and the end of 2021 that the possibility of more lockdowns is coming.

This has small and medium sized businesses very worried for their economic survival.

Overview