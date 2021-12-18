THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update –The City of Thunder Bay reports, “Following the Government of Ontario’s announcement on Friday of new restrictions, including reduced capacity limits for most indoor settings, impacts to City services and recreation facilities will occur”.

Starting at 12:01 am on Sunday, all City arenas and recreational facilities will have an indoor capacity limit of 50%. In addition, concessions will be closed immediately, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted. These measures support spectators to wear masks at all times while in the arenas, reducing the risk of spread of COVID-19.

“We are committed to our ongoing efforts to slow the spread as best we can,” says City Manager Norm Gale. “We recognize the impact of these new provincial regulations to those accessing our recreation facilities, and we ask for patience and kindness. Following public health guidelines makes a difference, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

Proof of vaccination remains a requirement for adults and spectators ages 12+ to enter recreation facilities. As of Monday, Dec. 20, proof of vaccination will also be required for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 when participating in sports and recreational activities within city facilities. In addition to proof of vaccination, active screening continues to be required for anyone entering the City’s recreation facilities.

To help speed up the entry process, complete online screening before approaching the doors at: www.thunderbay.ca/rfst