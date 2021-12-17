Thunder Bay – WEATHER – All weather alerts and warnings for Western and Northern Ontario have ended.

Thunder Bay

Sunny skies are in store for Thunder Bay on Friday. Gone are the strong winds and blowing snow are over. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

A few clouds will roll in Friday evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see mainly sunny skies on Friday. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

A few clouds on Friday evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Attawapiskat

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Attawapiskat

Strong winds, snow and blowing snow continued late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Snow and strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will result in significantly reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

On Friday, there will be periods of light snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 19 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 29 in the afternoon. There is going to be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Partly cloudy for Friday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. There is going to be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. The wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill near minus 24.