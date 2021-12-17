December 17, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

Gun Crime

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A busy day for Thunder Bay Police. This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/16/2021 to 12/17/2021

Recent incidents
20 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
Violent
7 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
2 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
9 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
9 Quality of Life