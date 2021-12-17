“This investigation and the corresponding results are the culmination of nine months of commitment by our members to keep a significant amount of illegal drugs off Edmonton streets,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton, of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE). “The continued reduction of harm to our community is our number-one objective.”

Responding to intelligence received in the spring of 2021, the EPS Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) began investigating several individuals allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade throughout the city.

Working in conjunction with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), EDGE members successfully arranged several undercover drug buys with four suspects over the last six months.

In October, investigators identified two addresses of interest; the first being the residence of the primary suspect, David Vidal, 31, near 208 Street and 61 Avenue with the second being an alleged drug stash pad on Secord Boulevard.

Police seized significant amounts of drugs and weapons at the culmination of this investigation including:

Methamphetamine – 5,784.5 g (est. street value of more than $206,000)

– 5,784.5 g (est. street value of more than $206,000) Cocaine – 11,374 g(est. street value of more than $607,000)

– 11,374 g(est. street value of more than $607,000) Other drugs – 4,591 tablets (cocaine or Fentanyl-based); 25.7 g Ketamine (est. street value $1,028)

– 4,591 tablets (cocaine or Fentanyl-based); 25.7 g Ketamine (est. street value $1,028) Buffering agent – 897.85 kg (est. street value $3,500,000.00)

– 897.85 kg (est. street value $3,500,000.00) Firearms & ammunition – 12 gauge shotgun, .300 win mag rifle, 800 rounds of ammo

– 12 gauge shotgun, .300 win mag rifle, 800 rounds of ammo Other weapons: 2 tasers, brass knuckles, 2 butterfly knives, 2 sets of brass knuckles

2 tasers, brass knuckles, 2 butterfly knives, 2 sets of brass knuckles Cash: Approximately $21,000

Approximately $21,000 Vehicle: 2018 Kia Sorrento

Investigators have since arrested and charged:

David Vidal, 31, of Edmonton: 19 offences including drug trafficking and possession, firearms and weapon-related offences, child endangerment, proceeds of crime and resisting arrest.

Nathaniel Cloney, 39, of Edmonton: 6 offences including drug trafficking and possession and proceeds of crime.

Matthew Lunty, 33, of Edmonton: 6 offences including drug trafficking and possession and proceeds of crime.

Abraham Chavez, 37, of El Salvador: 4 offences including drug trafficking and possession and proceeds of crime; a warrant for his arrest has also been issued.

