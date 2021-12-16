THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Ticket sales for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., have been suspended until further notice after Wednesday’s announcement by the Ontario government restricting sports venues to 50 per cent capacity for events.

The 2022 Scotties is scheduled for January 28 to February 6 at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

Curling Canada will continue to consult with local, regional and national health authorities to ensure the safest possible surroundings for athletes, volunteers, workers and fans in attendance at the Scotties.

Further updates will be available once information is provided on final capacity limits for the event.

Fans with inquiries can email tickets@curling.ca.

Fans with tickets are asked to remain patient until further information is available. Curling Canada will provide follow-up details to all ticket holders in January.