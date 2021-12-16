THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested three people, including two Greater Toronto Area residents, for drug-trafficking offences following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of Shuniah Street and Hudson Avenue just after 3:30 am on Wednesday, December 15th when they observed a motorist operating a sedan with an expired validation tag.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and when officers approached the vehicle they observed an odour suspected to be burnt cannabis.

Further investigation revealed the occupants of the vehicle – the driver and two passengers – were in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected Oxycodone tablets.

Cash was also seized as a result of the investigation.

The suspects were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police later learned one of the suspects had attempted to provide a false name. The identity of the accused was eventually confirmed by police.

Malik MESSADO, 19, of Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Antun Michael SABO, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Temar STEVENS, 22, of Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 16, 2021. SABO was released with conditions and a future appearance date. STEVENS and MESSADO were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.