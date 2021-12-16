THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Kings will be on the road this weekend as they head back to southern Ontario for their third round of regular season competition in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

With strict GTHL, provincial and regional health unit guidelines, as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols, remaining in place, Thunder Bay’s under-15, U-16 and U-18 sides are set for four games apiece against GTHL competition at various venues across the city.

Friday night’s slate has the U-16s taking on the Toronto Titans at 7 p.m., followed by the U-18 Kings meeting the North York Rangers in an 8:30 p.m. start, with both match-ups being held at the Scotiabank Pond, the home hub of the GTHL.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay’s U-15 squad will meet the Mississauga Senators at 7:10 p.m., over at Westwood Arena.

The Kings clubs will also take to the ice twice Saturday and once more Sunday before returning home to commence their GTHL holiday break.

KINGS GTHL ROUND 3 SCHEDULE



Friday, Dec. 17

U-16: vs. Toronto Titans 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – Rink 1)

U-15: vs. Mississauga Senators 7:10 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

U-18: vs. North York Rangers 8:30 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – 1)

Saturday, Dec. 18

U-16: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 10:40 a.m. (Westwood 1)

U-15: vs. Toronto Red Wings 10:45 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U-18: vs. Toronto Red Wings 12:25 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U-16: vs. Don Mills Flyers 5 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U-15: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 5:45 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U-18: vs. Vaughan Kings 6:30 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, Dec. 19

U-15: vs. Toronto Titans 12:45 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

U-16: vs. Mississauga Rebels 2:15 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

U-18: vs. Markham Major 2:45 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Dec. 16)



U-18: 5-1-2

U-16: 1-7-0

U-15: 1-3-4



GTHL SCOREBOARD



REMAINING KINGS 2021-22 SEASON GTHL WEEKENDS

Jan. 7-9

Jan. 28-30

Feb. 11-13

Feb. 25-27

Thunder Bay’s U-13 Kings’ side are also scheduled to make a pair of visits to face-off against GTHL teams in the new year as well.

Photo credit: James Mirabelli