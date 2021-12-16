Thunder Bay – LIVING – There are a few events coming up this weekend in the Fort William downtown.

On Friday night is the first annual tree lighting on Justice Avenue.

On Saturday it’s the annual holiday Bazaar with a soup and bannock giveaway between 2-3 pm for the first 100 people. The Soup and Bannock will be at the pick up window as a Covid precaution.

The Boreal Museum will, on Saturday, be celebrating its grand opening as well on Saturday inside The Hub as part of another sold out Christmas Market.

You can start the evening off with a downtown tour starting at 5:30 pm by taking a Horse drawn carriage ride Courtesy of The Dell Farm.

The carriage will take you through the streets of downtown, visiting the beautifully lit, painted and decorated windows along May St, up Victoria Avenue East.

Walk thru Justice Avenue beside the Courthouse where families can enjoy the 1st Annual Christmas on Justice Ave Tree Lighting and Sing A-Long.

Enjoy the Outdoor twinkling decorations with amazing Lit displays and fun installations for the whole family to enjoy and take selfies in front of the beautiful 20 foot tall Christmas tree.

Carolers will be filling the air by the amazing Crew at Applauze Productions starting at 6:30 pm.

Dressed up Volunteers will be giving out candy canes and sweet treats for ALL to enjoy with a Treat Table set up for the kids and Hot beverages.