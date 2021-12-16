Officials at the Health Unit and Chartwell-Isabella located at 1350 Isabella St. E., have declared a facility wide outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness.

Admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled facility wide, until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, so please call the facility for more information. The Health Unit is urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement homes when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public to prevent getting and spreading infections by: