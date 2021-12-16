THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested five people, and seized $35,000 worth of cocaine and Oxycodone pills, following the search of a south-side home Wednesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit and OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 1100 block of Mountdale Avenue just after 5 pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Mountdale Drug Bust 1 of 2

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

When police entered they located multiple people inside. Five suspects were subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Oxycodone pills, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The cash seized is believed to exceed $10,000 CAD. The estimated potential street value of narcotics seized totals about $35,000 CAD.

Hamza MOHAMUD, 25, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Abbas ABDINOUR, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Brandyn Alan DOUST, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

David Alexander FERGUSON, 52, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Salvatore MIELE, 65, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

All five appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 16, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.