Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin late this evening or after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 35 mm are possible by the time rain changes to snow early Thursday morning.

This event is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track into the Upper Great Lakes on Thursday.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

This system will likely impact highway travel. Plan for weather, for weather delays, and potentially icy roads.