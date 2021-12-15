Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a number of weather advisories in effect this morning.
In Ontario’s far north strong winds and blowing snow are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Environment Canada says strong northwesterly winds with gusts to 80 km/h will develop Thursday afternoon. These winds may result in reduced visibility in blowing snow.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sandy Lake
- Fort Severn
- Peawanuck
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie